© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get caught up before Election Day - find all of our election coverage here!

NH News Recap live from Manchester: The latest on the campaign trail ahead of Election Day

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Jackie HarrisMary McIntyre
Published November 1, 2024 at 10:25 AM EDT
Three people talk at a red booth diner
Jackie Harris
/
NHPR
NHPR reporter Josh Rogers and Anna Brown of Citizens Count speak with NHPR Morning Edition host Rick Ganley at the Airport Diner in Manchester on Nov. 1, 2024.

Voters across New Hampshire will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for president, the state’s next governor and more.

In this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap, we discuss the top issues on voters’ minds ahead of the election. We also discuss the latest updates from the campaign trail.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Anna Brown, Citizens Count
  • Carol Robidoux, Manchester Ink Link

Other election news from around New Hampshire:

Plenty at stake, including State House control, in NH’s down ballot races

Democrats are hoping to flip control of the NH House, as Republicans works to hold their legislative majorities.

Follow the ballot: What happens after you vote in NH?

Votes will be cast and counted on Nov. 5, but final results for New Hampshire’s elections won’t be ready immediately, as recounts and the formal certification process take time to complete.

Where they stand: Candidates for NH governor, CD1 and CD2

Get caught up on where the top-of-the-ballot candidates stand on issues that matter to Granite Staters, such as housing, abortion, immigration, and addiction.

Split decisions: NH election outcomes could hinge on voters who cross party lines

Ticket splitting has played a major role in recent New Hampshire politics. It's likely to shape this year's election as well.

Should NH judges retire at 70 or 75? Some aren’t sure that’s the right question

Plus: Explore the data on how raising the judicial retirement age to 75 could affect New Hampshire courts.
Tags
Morning Edition Elections 2024N.H. News Recap
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

See stories by Jackie Harris
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.