NH News Recap live from Manchester: The latest on the campaign trail ahead of Election Day

Voters across New Hampshire will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for president, the state’s next governor and more.

In this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap, we discuss the top issues on voters’ minds ahead of the election. We also discuss the latest updates from the campaign trail.

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Anna Brown, Citizens Count

Carol Robidoux, Manchester Ink Link

Other election news from around New Hampshire:

Plenty at stake, including State House control, in NH’s down ballot races

Democrats are hoping to flip control of the NH House, as Republicans works to hold their legislative majorities.

Follow the ballot: What happens after you vote in NH?

Votes will be cast and counted on Nov. 5, but final results for New Hampshire’s elections won’t be ready immediately, as recounts and the formal certification process take time to complete.

Where they stand: Candidates for NH governor, CD1 and CD2

Get caught up on where the top-of-the-ballot candidates stand on issues that matter to Granite Staters, such as housing, abortion, immigration, and addiction.

Split decisions: NH election outcomes could hinge on voters who cross party lines

Ticket splitting has played a major role in recent New Hampshire politics. It's likely to shape this year's election as well.

Should NH judges retire at 70 or 75? Some aren’t sure that’s the right question

Plus: Explore the data on how raising the judicial retirement age to 75 could affect New Hampshire courts.