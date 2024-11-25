'Home is NH(PR):' Audio postcards celebrate people and places unique to N.H.

"Home is NH(PR)" is an audio postcard series by New Hampshire Public Radio celebrating the diverse voices and personal stories of individuals connected to New Hampshire. Through this project, NHPR invites you to share your unique experiences tied to the place we call home.

How It Works:

Listeners are invited to submit short audio recordings—postcards—where you reflect on your personal connections to New Hampshire. These recordings can range from heartfelt memories, favorite places, and cultural experiences to anecdotes about life in the state. The collected audio will be curated and broadcast on NHPR on a rotating basis.

Ways to connect:

1) Email us your recordings to voices@nhpr.org.

2) Download NHPR’s mobile app, click the menu icon, and hit “talk to us”. That’s it! Download the NHPR app today wherever you get your apps.

3) If you're not comfortable recording yourself, you're welcome to schedule a time to come to NHPR and be recorded in our beautiful studio in Concord, N.H.! We'll even give you a tour. Please reach out to production manager, Dan Cahill.

Suggested Prompts:

1. My name is ___(name)____, and I listen to NHPR from ___(town/region).

2. What I love most about my community is ___________, because________.

3. My favorite place for a day trip in N.H. is ___________, because_________.

4. The best time of year in N.H. is ______________, because_________________.

Ask yourself, why is this experience or place personally important you?

Need Inspiration? Check out these examples:

Gal Potashnick of Dalton, N.H.

SOP_GAL (1).mp4

Damon Kindopp of West Chesterfield, N.H.

Sense of Place - Kindopp WEB.mp4

Anthony Payton of Manchester, N.H.

Sense of Place - Anthony, WEB.mp4

Ryan Clark of Manchester, N.H.

Sense of Place - Clark WEB.mp4

Questions? Please reach out to Voices@nhpr.org with the subject line: Home is NH(PR)