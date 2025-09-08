You're invited to the annual NHPR Block Party!

Join us on Saturday, September 20, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 2 Pillsbury Street in Concord.

Register here.

Throughout the day, you can tour the station, shop for limited-edition NHPR merchandise, and visit the “Meet the NHPR Newsroom” booth, where reporters, hosts, and producers will be available at scheduled times. The full schedule will be shared by email closer to the event.

We’ll have activities for kids all day, including friendship bracelet-making, a tie-dye station, lawn games, and face painting. You’re welcome to bring your own small, lightweight items for tie-dyeing (pillow case, t-shirt, socks, tea towel).

You can pre-order a white NHPR t-shirt when you register to use for the tie-dye station. You'll be able to pick shirts up at the registration table when you arrive.

This year’s event will also mark a special milestone: 30 years of The Folk Show with Kate McNally. For three decades, Kate has guided listeners through the past, present, and future of folk music every Sunday night, becoming a beloved voice in New Hampshire’s folk community. To celebrate, NHPR is bringing The Folk Show out of the studio and into the spotlight with special live events—including at the Block Party! There will be live music all day from local musicians.

Food by Eatery Food Trucks and non-alcoholic beverages from Auspicious Brew will be available for purchase.

Local partners including the Mount Washington Observatory, the Society for the Protection of NH Forests, and Pope Memorial SPCA will join us for the day.

Please consider bringing a donation from the Pope Memorial SPCA wishlist to the party.

Bring your lawn chairs or blanket and enjoy the day with us. We can't wait to see you!

This celebration was made possible in part by Capitol Roofing New England: Your New England Roofing Experts! Thank you for your generous support.

Email Zoë Mitchell at zkay@nhpr.org with any questions or for more information.

Rain date: Sunday, Sep. 21 at 11 a.m.