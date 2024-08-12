Register today for the 2024 Civics 101 Summit; experience a live taping of award winning podcast

New Hampshire Public Radio, in partnership with NH Civics and New Hampshire PBS, is pleased to announce the 2024 Civics 101 Summit, to be held at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester on Sep. 28 at 10:00 a.m.

This interactive event is designed to inspire and engage community members, educators, and students to become active and effective participants within our New Hampshire communities.

Summit attendees will experience a live production of NHPR's award-winning Civics 101 podcast, hosted by Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice.

In this episode, Beyond Your Vote, participants will learn how to harness their skills and expertise to make real change civically and politically. Audience members can expect a dynamic and interactive experience including live - in the moment - conversations that will be later featured on the podcast and NHPR’s airwaves.

NHPR Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice of Civics 101

“The changing winds of politics can feel seismic in scope- and they can be. But regardless of who wins in November, we want to remind you of the power you have as an individual in your community,” says Hannah McCarthy, co-host of Civics 101. Come with questions, concerns, and share your own experiences as a civically-curious participant in this democracy.

Immediately following the live production of NHPR’s Civics 101, attendees can enjoy lunch during one of several breakout sessions. Topics include Inspiring the Next Generation into Action and Navigating Civics in the Classroom. A post show Q&A session with Hannah and Nick will also be available.

Break out sessions will be led by local educators, community leaders, and youth advocates, providing attendees with practical strategies for civic involvement. Participants will learn about local engagement campaigns that have yielded real results, while connecting with peers who share their passion for positive change. This summit is also an excellent opportunity to meet local organizations making a difference in New Hampshire.

The Civics 101 Summit will be held within the Walker Auditorium on Southern New Hampshire University’s campus. The Walker Auditorium is located in Robert Frost Hall which is between Belknap Hall and the quad. Robert Frost Hall is building H on the campus map which you can access on SNHU's Locations, Maps and Directions page.

Register for tickets here. Admission is free for students and educators. NHPR is a nonprofit dedicated to enriching lives and building stronger communities, in New Hampshire and beyond. We are using a tiered, pay-what-you-can pricing model for this event. Please pay the price you feel most comfortable with. If you're able to donate a little extra when purchasing your ticket, we thank you! These additional contributions help NHPR cover our costs for events like this, and keep ticket prices accessible for all.