Emily Quirk to be NHPR’s new Program Director

NHPR’s new Program Director is a familiar voice, Emily Quirk. The promotion makes Emily the leader of live broadcast platforms and live events programming for the statewide public broadcaster. In her new role, she will lead NHPR’s efforts to use radio, the livestream and events to maximize the impact of the organization’s journalism and to grow and diversify NHPR audiences on those platforms.

Emily has been at NHPR for 11 years, and her passion for our broadcast audience is apparent in everything she endeavors. For the past six months, Emily filled a significant portion of NHPR’s Program Director responsibilities along with those of her post as production manager. During that time, she has supervised NHPR’s programming department, managed the on-air schedule and special coverage plans, worked with the podcast teams to bring their journalism to the radio audience, and served as the lead project manager and executive producer for NHPR's first ever By Degrees Climate Summit. As production manager, she's crafted the "sound of the station," coordinated on-air fundraisers, produced “Give Back NH” segments, and developed the NHPR Music vertical with segments such as Live from Studio D. Emily has hosted many NHPR programs; from Morning Edition, to All Things Considered, to The Folk Show. Before joining the NHPR staff in 2012, she served as All Things Considered host and Director of Business & Grants for KUSP, Central Coast Public Radio in Santa Cruz, CA.

“Emily is dynamic and energetic, a can-do person who makes good things happen,” said Jim Schachter, NHPR’s president and chief executive officer."