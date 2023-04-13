© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Watch Live: By Degrees Climate Summit 2023

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published April 13, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT

Hosted by NHPR’s climate & energy reporter Mara Hoplamazian, the By Degrees Climate Summit brings together people from across the region to talk about opportunities for transformative action in the face of the climate change crisis.

This is a chance to hear about climate solutions that address more than just our environment; solutions that could change the way we live, how we get around, what we eat, and so much more. This is also an opportunity to engage directly with those affecting change on a local level.

The summit starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Watch above.

Watching remotely and have a question? Submit your questions here.

