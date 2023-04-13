Watch Live: By Degrees Climate Summit 2023

Hosted by NHPR’s climate & energy reporter Mara Hoplamazian, the By Degrees Climate Summit brings together people from across the region to talk about opportunities for transformative action in the face of the climate change crisis.

This is a chance to hear about climate solutions that address more than just our environment; solutions that could change the way we live, how we get around, what we eat, and so much more. This is also an opportunity to engage directly with those affecting change on a local level.

The summit starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Watch above.

Watching remotely and have a question? Submit your questions here.

