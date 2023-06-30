NHPR hires Leah Todd Lin as new Vice President for Audience Strategy

NHPR has hired its first ever Vice President for Audience Strategy, Leah Todd Lin. She will manage and lead efforts across the organization to reach and build new audiences and deepen NHPR’s relationship with existing users. As a member of the senior leadership, Leah will supervise NHPR’s digital team, programming team, and marketing efforts.

“I’m thrilled to join this ambitious team to lead audience strategy at NHPR,” she said. “I deeply believe in the mission of public media and am passionate about journalism as a means to inform communities, spark civic engagement and enrich our quality of life.”

Leah lives in the Upper Valley of New Hampshire. She spent eight years at the Solutions Journalism Network, where she worked with newsrooms across the US, most recently managing editorial and audience engagement initiatives as Collaborations Manager. Before that, Leah worked as an education reporter at The Seattle Times and as a local government reporter for the Casper Star-Tribune and Saratoga Sun newspapers in Wyoming. Leah has a degree in journalism and philosophy from Marquette University and is pursuing her master’s degree in integrated marketing communications from the Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism.

“Leah is well versed in audience engagement and growth strategies from a local news perspective,” said Jim Schachter, NHPR’s president and chief executive officer. “She has strong experience in a variety of areas, especially the confluence of marketing and journalism.”