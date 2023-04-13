Meet NHPR’s new Vice President of Development, Christine Louis

NHPR is pleased to welcome Christine Louis as its new Vice President of Development. Christine will oversee NHPR's Membership, Corporate Sponsorship and Major Gifts divisions and will serve as a key member of the leadership team.

Christine has spent most of her life in New Hampshire, split between the North Country and the Lakes Region. She has worked as a development professional for the past 32 years, ensuring academic and other non-profit institutions have the resources they need. She began her career at her alma mater, the Holderness School, leading its annual giving program, and later returned to direct the Advancement Office as the school’s Director of Development. She has led fundraising efforts for the Greater Worcester Community Foundation, the Currier Museum of Art, the Tilton School, and most recently for the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences at the University of New Hampshire. Through the important work of development, her expertise and vision are visible across New Hampshire and the entire New England region.

“In Christine, we’ve found an inspiring leader who knows New Hampshire and cares deeply about our state and NHPR’s public service mission,” said Jim Schachter, NHPR's president and chief executive officer. ”Her skills and background in building and growing successful giving programs will be vital to fulfilling that mission.”

We asked Christine to share a little about herself, her relationship with public media, and what she is looking forward to as NHPR’s Vice President of Development.

As a longtime listener and sustainer, I am so pleased to bring my fundraising experience to bear in support of NHPR. I grew up watching WGBH and then moved on to NPR’s Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me (my daughter, Sarah, and I have spent countless hours listening to this show) and the Moth Radio Hour as an adult. My NHPR staples include Outside/In and Something Wild. I have always turned to public media as my fount of interesting entertainment and relied on this media as a trusted and balanced news source.

While not a NH native, I have spent much of my life living and working in the foothills of the White Mountains and the adjoining Lakes Region. I have always held the beauty of the outdoors close to my heart and enjoy many outdoor activities. Depending on the season, you might find me hiking, skiing, boating, or riding my motorcycle, to name a few of my favorite pastimes. When I am not outdoors, you will likely find me curled up with my latest book in the company of my husband, Dave; daughter, Sarah; and my much-loved, dog, Völkl.

Völkl, relaxing and listening to his favorite NHPR programming



Although I have spent most of my life in the mountains, I did venture south to the NH Seacoast, residing there for 14 years. Among many highlights were the four years I lived in the Tarbell House in New Castle, the home of Edmund C. Tarbell, the noted “ Boston School ” impressionist, in the presence of one his beautiful portraits, “ Emeline .” This life-sized painting graced our apartment the entire time we resided in the historic home. This is one of the many attributes I find fascinating about New Hampshire–the richness of the history of the neighbor next door; you never know who it will (or could) be.

In the coming year, I am eager to meet the people who comprise the foundation of support for NHPR: board members, sustainers, members and soon-to-be-members. I look forward to advancing the mission of NHPR, bringing trustworthy journalism to communities throughout NH and beyond...and learning more about the secrets and lore of our great state. I look forward to meeting you!