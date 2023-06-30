© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture

NHPR Presents: Celebrating Portsmouth's Past, Present & Future with Long Story Short

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Kay,
Emily Quirk
Published June 30, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT
Story teller Chris Elliott poses with Long Story Short co-host Mark Michael Hall
Zoe Kay
/
NHPR
Storyteller Chris Elliott poses with Long Story Short co-host Mark Michael Adams at Long Story Short in Portsmouth, NH.

NHPR is excited to present Long Story Short, in collaboration with 3S Artspace, throughout 2023. This quarterly storytelling series features local performers from across the region. Segments are based on themes that allow each participant to bring their own unique experiences to life.

Long Story Short returns to stage and air with Portsmouth: Past, Present, and Future.

The Portsmouth-based live storytelling series returned on Wednesday, June 14 to the 3S Artspace stage with a show that hits close to home for many. This show, cohosted by Long Story Short founder Beth LaMontagne Hall and Mark Michael Adams, highlights the Portsmouth from long ago, its recent history, and includes stories from some of the youngest residents.

Featured storytellers in this broadcast:

  • Rochelle Jones - Community Outreach Coordinator for the City of Portsmouth
  • Barbara Steinbach - former owner of the Elvis Room
  • Evan Mallet - owner/chef of The Black Trumpet, author, and James Beard semi-finalist
  • Chris Elliott - writer and musician

Portsmouth Past, Present, and Future will air on NHPR on Friday, June 30 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, July 1 at 4 p.m. You can listen live on-air, online, or with the NHPR app.

About Long Story Short: Long Story Short is not just a storytelling event. It’s an opportunity to share the funniest moments life brings us, the deepest human emotions, and the strangest day of your life with complete strangers.

This bare-bones storytelling series, hosted by Beth LaMontagne Hall, is free of pretense and over-rehearsed monologues. The show throws a mix of professional writers, performers, and average folks who have no public speaking experience whatsoever on stage with just a mic and a spotlight to tell a personal story based on that show’s theme.

What makes Long Story Short unique is the off-the-cuff feel many of the stories have, including each show’s one open mic slot. A brave volunteer from the audience is selected at random and must take the stage at a moment’s notice to open the second half — not even the host knows what’s going to happen.

Audience members can submit their names to the Pink Pumpkin- - if chosen they agree to tell a short story on the fly.
Zoe Kay
/
NHPR
Audience members can submit their names to the Pink Pumpkin — if chosen they agree to tell a short story on the fly at Long Story Short.

Follow Long Story Short on Facebook: facebook.com/LSSat3S

Check out the LSS podcast: www.longstoryshortpod.com

3S ArtspacePortsmouth
Zoë Kay
As a New Hampshire native, former Montessori educator, and lifelong public radio supporter, Zoë brings a diverse range of experience to the NHPR team in her role as Marketing and Communications Coordinator.
Zoë Kay
Emily Quirk
Emily has worked for NPR member stations since 2007. Before joining the NHPR staff in 2012, she served as local host for All Things Considered as well as Director of Business and Foundation Support for KUSP, Santa Cruz, CA. While living in Santa Cruz, she also produced 2 weekly music programs Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (Free Radio Santa Cruz) and Taste of Honey (KUSP).
Emily Quirk

