Travis Boucher to be NHPR’s new Chief Financial Officer

NHPR has hired Travis Boucher as its new Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Travis will oversee NHPR’s financial and compliance functions and be a strategic partner to NHPR’s board and senior leadership as the organization builds and deploys its resources over the coming years.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining this incredible team at NHPR as a CFO, and embark on this exciting journey,” said Travis.

Travis lives in Concord. He will join NHPR from Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, NH, where he has been CFO since 2019. He previously was CFO of New Hampshire Hospital and held finance posts with the NH Hospital Association, the Elliot Hospital, and Staten Island University Hospital. Travis has a bachelor’s degree from UNH and an MBA from Wagner College.

“Travis is an extrovert who is eager to dive in and roll up his sleeves and work effectively across staff functions,” said Jim Schachter, NHPR’s president and chief executive officer.