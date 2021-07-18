Station News

-
A note on ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts from NHPR President & CEO Jim SchachterIn keeping with our commitment to becoming a more diverse…
CONCORD, NH – Beginning Thursday, June 24, New Hampshire Public Radio launches Windfall – an in-depth, multi-part special series from NHPR’s award-winning…
New NHPR Series Features Stories of Six New Hampshire Women, Shines Light on Common Challenges Faced During the Pandemic New Hampshire Public Radio’s news…
When Laura Knoy informed us a few weeks ago of her decision to step away from hosting The Exchange after 25 years, our immediate response was to sustain…
A new multi-part series from New Hampshire Public Radio’s Civics 101 – a podcast refresher course on the basics of our democracy– explores six Supreme…
NHPR is excited to announce a new partnership between our award-winning podcast Civics 101 and the Civics Renewal Network, an alliance of more than 38 –…
NHPR Newsroom Cited for Excellence in Prestigious Regional Journalism Competition New Hampshire Public Radio is the winner of four 2021 Regional Edward R.…
LONGTIME HOST OF THE EXCHANGE LAURA KNOY LEAVING NHPR IN JUNE FOR NEW PURSUITSCELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF CIVIL CONVERSATIONS, WITH THE HOST NEW HAMPSHIRE…
NHPR earns place in prestigious national journalism program, expands local coverage of diverse communities New Hampshire Public Radio’s listeners and…
With new episode, Supervision Podcast Sheds Further Light On One Man’s Post-Prison JourneyNew Hampshire Public Radio’s Supervision podcast tells the…