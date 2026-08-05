MaineHealth nurses demand release of colleague arrested by ICE

Over 100 Maine Medical Center nurses and supporters rallied in Portland today, demanding the release of a colleague arrested by ICE last week.

According to the nurses union, registered nurse Debora Kapisha was arrested by ICE on July 30 at Boston's Logan Airport.

The union said Kapisha, originally from Zambia, is seeking asylum and has legal work authorization.

Nurse and union co-president Kelli Brennan said the arrest undercuts the Trump administration's own justification for its mass deportation agenda.

"This is not about safety. This is not about border security," Brennan said. "It is about stripping our friends and neighbors of their dignity, their safety, and any ability they have to comfortably live their lives."

And fellow nurse Abbey Nelson said Kapisha's absence is affecting coworkers and patients.

"Not only is it heartbreaking to see someone who has given so much to others be taken away, but it's angering and it's just sickening," she said. "She's a trusted colleague, a compassionate caregiver, and a person whose work has made a profound difference in the lives of countless patients."

Ari Snider / Maine Public Maine Medical Center nurses and supporters at a press conference and rally calling for the release of their nursing colleague Debora Kapisha in Portland on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.

Other speakers called on MaineHealth to support Kapisha in securing permanent legal status in the U.S.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in an email Wednesday that Kapisha had overstayed a visa.

MaineHealth said in a statement Wednesday that all employees are vetted to ensure they have legal authorization to live and work in the U.S.

"We have also reached out to our congressional delegation to see if they can provide any further information about this care team member’s status," said Britt Crewse, president of MaineHealth’s Southern Region, in the statement. "Needless to say, we are concerned, especially given that this individual appears to have been living and working here legally."