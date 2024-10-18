Plans for a mental health hospital in Londonderry fell through, Sununu says

Plans for a new mental health hospital in Londonderry have fallen through, Gov. Chris Sununu told lawmakers Friday.

The planned 144-bed facility was to be built by private hospital network SolutionHealth, with the state chipping in $15 million in federal pandemic aid funds. It was a major part of the state’s plan to improve access to mental health care and end waitlists for inpatient treatment .

But speaking to the Legislature’s Fiscal Committee on Friday , Sununu said the Londonderry town council had voted to reject a memorandum of understanding that would have allowed the project to go forward.

“I don't mind saying I think it was a completely foolish decision by the town of Londonderry,” Sununu said. “It took us all by surprise.”

Londonderry’s town manager was not immediately available to comment late Friday afternoon.

“Though an agreement on all the necessary terms with the Town of Londonderry was unable to be reached, we remain dedicated to expanding access to much-needed behavioral healthcare services in New Hampshire,” Kelly Scargill, a spokesperson for SolutionHealth, said.

Scargill said the health system – which includes Elliot Hospital in Manchester and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua – is working with its partner on the Londonderry venture, Acadia Healthcare, to explore other options for a new behavioral health hospital in New Hampshire.

“We believe in this mission of this initiative and look forward to the next phase of planning,” she said.

Because the $15 million set aside for the new hospital came from American Rescue Plan Act funds, state officials have to allocate that money by the end of the year or else it expires. Sununu on Friday secured lawmakers’ approval to redirect some of it into other mental health-related projects, including an eight-bed transitional housing program and renovations at Hampstead Hospital’s psychiatric residential treatment facility for youth.