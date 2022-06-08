Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection

Moderna says its experimental COVID-19 vaccine that combines its original shot with protection against the omicron variant appears to work.

COVID-19 vaccine makers are studying updated boosters that might be offered in the fall. Moderna says its combination booster candidate sparked an eight-fold increase in omicron-fighting antibodies.

Today's vaccines still offer strong protection against COVID-19 hospitalization and death but protection against milder infections wanes especially as the virus continues to mutate.

Health authorities are considering whether to order a change in the vaccine recipe.

