Health

Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection

The Associated Press
Published June 8, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT
A vaccine shot prepared by a N.H. National Guard member.
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
A vaccine shot prepared by a N.H. National Guard member. NHPR file photo.

Moderna announced its preliminary study results Wednesday.

Moderna says its experimental COVID-19 vaccine that combines its original shot with protection against the omicron variant appears to work.

COVID-19 vaccine makers are studying updated boosters that might be offered in the fall. Moderna says its combination booster candidate sparked an eight-fold increase in omicron-fighting antibodies.

Today's vaccines still offer strong protection against COVID-19 hospitalization and death but protection against milder infections wanes especially as the virus continues to mutate.

Health authorities are considering whether to order a change in the vaccine recipe.

The Associated Press

