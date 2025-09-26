NH health officials issue vaccine guidance and urge people to get immunized

Days are getting shorter. Mornings are getting cooler. And coughs and sneezes are getting more frequent.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced this week that updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines and existing RSV vaccines are widely available and is recommending at-risk groups to get immunized.

State health officials say that the updated COVID vaccine is available to anyone who wants to get one, and is recommended for children ages 6 to 23 months old, adults over 65, pregnant women, and those with underlying health conditions that may put them at higher risk for severe COVID symptoms.

In a press release, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said, “We encourage people to talk with their healthcare providers if they have questions about which vaccines are recommended for them as vaccines remain the best way to protect yourself and your family.”

State officials say that COVID vaccines will be more widely available through healthcare providers in the coming weeks, including vaccines for children.

The state was awarded a contract in June to distribute vaccines from the federal Vaccines for Children Program. The program provides vaccination for kids from low-income families, who are enrolled in Medicaid or are uninsured or underinsured.

The state press release says these recommendations are based on guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

The state health department said that those seeking vaccines “may want to verify coverage with their insurance company before getting vaccinated.”

The federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which makes recommendations that often guide insurance coverage requirements, voted last week that insurance plans must continue to cover COVID vaccinations for individuals six months and older, and voted against recommending a prescription for COVID shots.

New Hampshire’s guidance differs from that of the Northeast Public Health Collaborative — a multi-state coalition that includes all of New England except New Hampshire , plus New York and Maryland — which has issued its own guidance for vaccines .

The group recommends that children between the ages of 6 and 23 months “should be vaccinated” against COVID-19, as well as children from 2 to 18 years old who are at high risk for COVID-19, have never been vaccinated, or live in households with members who are at high risk of severe COVID-19.

The group further recommends COVID-19 vaccinations for all adults, and that those with specific health conditions, pregnant women, and those ages 65 and older should be vaccinated.