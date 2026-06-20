Outside/In: Big porpoise energy

Whales have Free Willy. Dolphins have Flipper. But what about the humble porpoise?

The porpoise doesn’t star in any Hollywood blockbusters. These shy, elusive “deer of the sea” are often overshadowed by their more charismatic cousin — but don’t let their social anxiety fool you. In fact, porpoises are speed-fiends with an insane metabolism and an outrageous sex drive.

Host Nate Hegyi and producer Marina Henke explore the Olympic sprinters of the sea and wonder if the fate of the endangered vaquita might hinge on being oh-so-very-cute.

Featuring Michelle Dutro, Barb Lake and Ruxandra Guidi.

Produced by Nate Hegyi. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.

SUPPORT

We launched a Patreon ! Become an Outside/Insider for just $5 a month, and you can get AD-FREE episodes of the podcast, plus access to behind-the-scenes blog posts and more.

Follow Outside/In on Instagram or join our private discussion group on Facebook .

LINKS

The second season of Rux Guidi’s podcast, The Catch, covered the plight of the vaquita .

In 1999, the Department of Defense studied the speed and hydrodynamics of dolphins, whales and porpoises to build better underwater drones.