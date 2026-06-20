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Outside/In

Outside/In: Big porpoise energy

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Nate Hegyi,
Outside/In
Published June 20, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
“Dall's porpoise”
Jeremy Keith on Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
Dall's porpoise

Whales have Free Willy. Dolphins have Flipper. But what about the humble porpoise?

The porpoise doesn’t star in any Hollywood blockbusters. These shy, elusive “deer of the sea” are often overshadowed by their more charismatic cousin — but don’t let their social anxiety fool you. In fact, porpoises are speed-fiends with an insane metabolism and an outrageous sex drive.

Host Nate Hegyi and producer Marina Henke explore the Olympic sprinters of the sea and wonder if the fate of the endangered vaquita might hinge on being oh-so-very-cute.

Featuring Michelle Dutro, Barb Lake and Ruxandra Guidi.

Produced by Nate Hegyi. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.

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We launched a Patreon! Become an Outside/Insider for just $5 a month, and you can get AD-FREE episodes of the podcast, plus access to behind-the-scenes blog posts and more.

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LINKS

The second season of Rux Guidi’s podcast, The Catch, covered the plight of the vaquita.

In 1999, the Department of Defense studied the speed and hydrodynamics of dolphins, whales and porpoises to build better underwater drones.

Here’s a picture of a porpoise penis, but don’t say we didn’t warn you.
Tags
Environment Outside/Inoceanmarine mammals
Nate Hegyi
Before joining New Hampshire Public Radio in February 2022, Nate covered public lands, federal agencies and tribal affairs as a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a consortium of NPR member stations in the region. Nate's work has aired on NPR, BBC, CBC and other outlets.
See stories by Nate Hegyi
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
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