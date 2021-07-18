marine mammals

-
Rescuers in Rye safely moved a young seal that made its way onto Route 1A during a high tide Friday morning.Marine mammal rescuers at the Seacoast Science…
Scientists have narrowed down the top likely cause of more than 1,400 seal deaths across New England in recent months.But they say the "unusual mortality…
Another minke whale has been found dead on the New England coast.The carcass found in Massachusetts on Tuesday marks 26 deaths of what regulators call an…
A fishing crew from Massachusetts is accused of harassing a humpback whale off Rye Harbor Thursday. A federal investigation could follow.Dianna Schulte of…