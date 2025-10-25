Outside/In: Critical Mast

Every so often, oak trees go into overdrive. During these so-called mast years, the gentle patter of falling acorns grows into a mighty downpour and ripples across and over ecosystems like a flood.

What happens when a small thing goes from scarce to plentiful? When a player usually hidden behind the scenes vaults onto the main stage?

From swimming squirrels and bug-infested weddings, to an explosion in babies named Oaklee, we investigate the myriad ways a sudden surge in abundance can trigger unexpected consequences.

Featuring Jim Salge, Dave Kelly, Lorén Spears, DeAnna Beasley, Claire Adas, David Wilson, Amelia Pruiett, and Cleveland Evans.

This episode was produced by Felix Poon, Marina Henke, and Justine Paradis. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.

LINKS

Check out the “ Who remembers The Great Squirrel Apocalypse of 2018? ” Reddit thread.

You can watch the home video from David and Claire’s wedding.

The US Forest Service keeps a helpful map of active cicada broods in North America, and their expected emergences.

Nameberry’s 2024 list of the “Reddest and Bluest Baby Names”