Outside/In

Outside/In: Where the Wild Things Grow

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Justine Paradis,
Outside/In
Published May 31, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT
Writer Kiese Laymon sits on a bench in dappled shade under a big, beautiful, Southern-looking tree. He's wearing basketball shorts, colorful sneakers, a tee shirt, and sweatshirt, and looking directly at the camera with a slight, knowing smile.
John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.
Kiese Laymon, photographed in Houston.

Growing up, Kiese Laymon thought of himself as a city kid. But he spent his childhood with a foot in two worlds: his mom’s house in the capital city of Jackson, Mississippi and his grandma’s house in a rural country town.

It wasn’t until Kiese left Mississippi that he came to understand that this question of city versus country actually meant a lot more. It carries a lot of baggage: the tensions between north and south, tectonic historical forces, and the contradictions of life in Mississippi.

In this episode, our producer Justine Paradis sits down with writer Kiese Laymon for a conversation on this question of country versus city, what that has to do with the history of Black life in this country, and the story of Kiese’s first children’s picture book, his latest in a lifelong exploration of a complicated love of Mississippi.

Featuring Kiese Laymon. Transcript available here.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

Kiese Laymon’s first children’s book, City Summer, Country Summer

If you’d like to read more by Kiese, we recommend “Da Art of Storytellin’ (A Prequel),” his essay about Outkast, his grandmother, and stank. (Oxford American)

Kiese adapted City Summer, Country Summer from this 2020 prose-poem essay. (New York Times)

The cover of "City Summer, Country Summer," a children's book written by Kiese Laymon and illustrated by Alexis Franklin. Three Black boys lie in a field grass and daisies, wearing yellow, blue, and red t-shirts. They're laughing and relaxed.
Illustrated by Alexis Franklin
/
Courtesy of Penguin Young Readers
The cover of "City Summer, Country Summer," a children's book written by Kiese Laymon and illustrated by Alexis Franklin.

SUPPORT

To share your questions and feedback with Outside/In, call the show’s hotline and leave us a voicemail. The number is 1-844-GO-OTTER. No question is too serious or too silly.

Outside/In is made possible with listener support. Click here to become a sustaining member of Outside/In. 

CREDITS

Outside/In host: Nate Hegyi

Reported, produced, and mixed by Justine Paradis

Edited by Taylor Quimby

Executive Producer: Taylor Quimby

Our team also includes Felix Poon and Marina Henke.

NHPR’s Director of Podcasts is Rebecca Lavoie.

Music by Pandaraps, Amber Spill, blacksona, Matt Large, Caro Luna, bomull, Sarah the Illstrumentalist, Lee Rosevere, and Blue Dot Sessions.
