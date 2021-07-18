Children's Books

-
Librarians in Hopkinton are finding new ways to encourage reading after a fire damaged the town library in August. With the library building undergoing…
On today's show:Civics 101: How a Case Gets to the Supreme CourtNew York Times Reporter Katherine Rosman looked into the dearth of books for children…
10-Minute Writer's Workshop: Victoria (V.E.) SchwabVictoria Schwab... V.E. Schwab... V... the author's name depends on her audience, which, like the dark worlds she builds, is a well-thought out design.Ms.…
On today's show: A Series of Tubes with Rob Fleischman, our new series all about tech. Segment starts at 00:15. 'Tulsa's Slow Integration" from This Land…
Astronaut Scott Kelly will be heading to the International Space Station for a year-long mission aimed at studying the physiological effects of prolonged…
Maria Popova is the founder of Brain Pickings, a fantastic online collection of articles, book reviews, and other assorted musings. In her role as curator…
Author Andre Dubus III talks about his new book "Dirty Love"A successful professional hopes to win back his wife after proving her infidelity. A bank…
Children’s book writer and illustrator David Wiesner is a three-time winner of the Caldecott Medal for most distinguished children’s picture book. His…