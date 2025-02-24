New Hampshire House passes legislation to pull back from offshore wind development

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

The House approved legislation Thursday to peel back parts of government aimed at encouraging the development of offshore wind.

It passed the House, 206-163, and still needs approval from the Senate. If passed into law, House Bill 682 would ax “offshore wind industry development” from the Office of Offshore Wind Industry Development and Energy Innovation. It would also repeal the Offshore Wind Industry Workforce Training Center Committee, and the Offshore and Port Development Commission.

Additionally, it puts two councils under the renamed Office of Energy Innovation: one advising on grid modernization and another advising on hydrogen.

“This bill is a necessary step in refocusing New Hampshire’s energy strategy on practical, cost-effective solutions that benefit our residents and protect our natural resources,” said Rep. Joseph Sweeney, a Salem Republican who serves as the House’s deputy majority leader, in a statement.

While previous Gov. Chris Sununu was friendly to offshore wind, and the Biden administration boosted the projects, the November election brought changes. Sununu’s successor, Kelly Ayotte, has said she feels the projects are wrong for New Hampshire, and President Donald Trump issued an order last month pausing offshore wind development.

The bill had been recommended for passage by the House Science, Technology, and Energy Committee on a 9-6 vote.

Rep. Wendy Thomas, a Merrimack Democrat, argued the bill “removes us from the table of any discussion about offshore wind.” While the technology is expensive, she said, it is continuously improving, and the market may someday favor offshore wind over other energy sources.

She also hit at the core of the push toward cleaner energy sources: the threat posed by climate change. The Gulf of Maine has already warmed, and is doing so faster than almost anywhere, Thomas said. That threatens the seafood industry, with lobsters forced to migrate north and farther offshore because of warming temperatures, she said.

Rep. JD Bernardy, a South Hampton Republican, said the reorganization of the office would bring “efficiency and focus to important and emerging energy programs.” Supporters of the legislation also cited the cost of the technology, as well as concerns from local fishermen who work in the Gulf of Maine.

