Outside/In: No Regrets Coyote

Coyotes are a sort of Goldilocks animal. They can be active during the day, or at night. They can hunt in groups, or survive solo. They’re wolfish enough to survive in the wild, but dog-like enough to blossom in the big city.

That adaptability has arguably made coyotes one of the most successful mammalian predators on the planet. It’s also given them a reputation as opportunistic villains who prey on neighborhood garbage, livestock, and (occasionally) household pets.

So what makes these animals so special? And if coyotes are so good at living amongst us, how do we get better at living amongst them?

Featuring: Daniel Proux, Dan Flores, Christine Wilkinson, Stan Gehrt, and Kieon Halona.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

If you enjoyed learning about coyote vocalizations, check out Janet Kessler’s blog about San Francisco coyotes, or her YouTube page , where you can find dozens of videos showing the diversity of coyote yips, yowls, barks, grows, and more.

Read about coyotes in the Massachusetts town of Nahant, where municipal officials asked the federal government to help kill them in 2022. (New York Times)

CREDITS

Host: Nate Hegyi

Reported and produced by Kate Dario

Mixed by Kate Dario and Taylor Quimby

Editing by Taylor Quimby

Our staff includes Justine Paradis, Felix Poon, and Marina Henke

Executive producer: Taylor Quimby

Rebecca Lavoie is NHPR’s Director of On-Demand Audio

Music by Blue Dot Sessions

Outside/In is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio