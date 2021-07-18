-
In 1968, ecologist and biologist Garrett Hardin published “The Tragedy of the Commons,” and to this day the idea has currency in environmental and…
Every other Friday on Morning Edition NHPR’s Sam Evans-Brown tracks down answers to questions about the environment and outdoors for our listeners in a…
Part of New Hampshire has entered an extreme drought for only the second time in 20 years.The extreme conditions center on the Dover area and extend in a…
On this week's Outside/In, Sam digs into a (shockingly controversial) debate over the now-extinct passenger pigeon, and its reputedly gargantuan flocks.…
Environmental groups say a new state rule, which has support from the construction industry and could become permanent, puts endangered species at greater…
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is asking the public to contribute to its annual survey of wild turkey flocks. People who see groups of five or…
We focus on some of New Hampshire's under-appreciated animals: opossum, porcupine, and fisher. They don't grab headlines like the state's larger wildlife,…
We talk with wildlife biologist Kristine Rines. For three decades, she worked with New Hampshire Fish and Game as the moose project leader. We discuss the…
After a nearly year-long journey, a black bear from Hanover has officially returned to her home range, according to Andy Timmins, bear project leader with…