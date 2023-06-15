© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Environment

When protest is a crime, part two: City in a forest

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Justine Paradis,
Outside/In
Published June 15, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT
A grainy black and white image, in the dark woods. About three people sit on the ground, apparently with hands behind their band. Police stand around them. Two point their flashlights at the camera.
Unicorn Riot
/
https://unicornriot.ninja/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/3-5-23-forest-festival-arrests-woods-infrared-1536x864.png
Police and protestors in the Weelaunee Forest on the evening of March 5, 2023.

After the gathering at Standing Rock, legislators across the United States passed laws in the name of “protecting critical infrastructure,” especially pipelines.

At the same time, attacks on the electrical grid have increased almost 300%. But that threat isn’t coming from environmental activists. It’s coming from neo-Nazis.

A tree on a bright day in a Georgia forest. A covered tree platform is constructed just below the canopy. A banner hangs below the platform, reading "Stop Destroying Earth."
Crowina via Wikimedia
/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stop_Cop_City#/media/File:Prison_farm_tree_sit.jpg
"Forest defenders" occupy trees at the Old Atlanta prison farm to protect the area from destruction.

This is the second episode in our series examining the landscape of environmental protest in the United States, from Standing Rock to Cop City and beyond. Listen to the first episode here.

As the space for protest in the United States shrinks, this year marked a major escalation: the first police killing of an environmental protestor in the United States, plus the arrests of dozens of people at protests under the charge of domestic terrorism.

Featuring Naomi Dix, Lauren Mathers, Jon Wellinghoff, Will Potter, Hannah Gais, Alex Amend, Aurielle Marie, and Madeline Thigpen.

Special thanks to Micah Herskind, Mike German, Yessenia Funes, and Clark White. 

Outside/In is a podcast. Listen on-demand on the platform of your choice.

