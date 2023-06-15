When protest is a crime, part two: City in a forest

After the gathering at Standing Rock, legislators across the United States passed laws in the name of “protecting critical infrastructure,” especially pipelines.

At the same time, attacks on the electrical grid have increased almost 300%. But that threat isn’t coming from environmental activists. It’s coming from neo-Nazis.

Crowina via Wikimedia / https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stop_Cop_City#/media/File:Prison_farm_tree_sit.jpg "Forest defenders" occupy trees at the Old Atlanta prison farm to protect the area from destruction.

This is the second episode in our series examining the landscape of environmental protest in the United States, from Standing Rock to Cop City and beyond. Listen to the first episode here.

As the space for protest in the United States shrinks, this year marked a major escalation: the first police killing of an environmental protestor in the United States, plus the arrests of dozens of people at protests under the charge of domestic terrorism.

Featuring Naomi Dix, Lauren Mathers, Jon Wellinghoff, Will Potter, Hannah Gais, Alex Amend, Aurielle Marie, and Madeline Thigpen.

Special thanks to Micah Herskind, Mike German, Yessenia Funes, and Clark White.

