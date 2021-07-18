-
Senator Jeanne Shaheen calls the mass shooting in Las Vegas an act of terrorism. Shaheen spoke about the incident today on The Exchange. She expressed…
U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte says it's too early to say whether bombing suspect Ahmed Rahami, an American citizen, should be tried as an enemy combatant, as…
If a video designed to recruit people into extremist groups pops up online, it stands to reason that you could just flag it to have it removed and the…
Identifying potential terrorists is crucial to thwarting future attacks. The challenge is discerning real threats from bravado. Today on the show, how do…
Donald Trump has criticized President Obama for not saying "radical Islam." But Obama shot back: "Calling a threat by a different name does not make it go away."
Homegrown terrorism, gun violence, Zika - there's plenty of real stuff to get freaked out about. So can America be 100% safe? No, says a security expert…
In the age of global terrorism, some attacks get more attention than others. We got blanket coverage of coordinated bombs in Brussels, but little on…
New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is on her way back to the United States, having left Brussels the day before deadly explosions happened at the city's…
Here's a look at how people are expressing solidarity for Brussels, where attacks killed at least 30 people today and wounded hundreds of others.
Two more high-profile mass shootings this past month have rekindled the national debate over guns, gun rights, and gun regulation. Politicians have…