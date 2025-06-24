'Outside/In' returns to NHPR’s airwaves starting July 5

Back by popular demand, Outside/In is returning to New Hampshire Public Radio’s Saturday morning broadcast schedule, beginning Saturday, July 5. The show will now air at 11:00 a.m. and will run as a 30 minute program.

Listen on your radio, through NHPR’s mobile app, or by asking your smart speaker to play NHPR.

For its first 12 weeks back on the air, Outside/In will be paired with Common Land, which will air at 11:30 a.m., a radio documentary series exploring the history and future of protected public spaces in the United States. After that run, Outside/In will be followed by Living Planet, a global environmental program from Deutsche Welle. This change will occur on Sept. 20.

With this new programming block, a few Saturday schedule shifts are taking place:



This American Life will move to 12:00 p.m.

will move to 12:00 p.m. Hidden Brain will air at 1:00 p.m.

“We’re so excited to bring Outside/In back to our Saturday morning lineup,” said Emily Quirk, NHPR’s Director of Programming. “It’s smart, locally produced, beautifully presented—and it reflects the kind of journalism and storytelling we’re proud to offer our loyal broadcast audiences."

This year marks 10 years of Outside/In—a decade of bold storytelling, deep curiosity, and unforgettable journeys into the natural world. Since its launch, the show has built a passionate community of listeners who come for the science, stay for the storytelling, and return for the unexpected. Whether reporting from disaster zones, dog sled kennels, or pickleball courts, Outside/In has spent the last ten years connecting the dots between policy, pop culture, and ecology in ways that are thought-provoking, fun, and uniquely its own.

Zoe Kay NHPR's Outside/In team (L to R): Taylor Quimby, Nate Hegyi, Marina Henke, Felix Poon, Justine Paradis

Outside/In has been featured by The New York Times, 99% Invisible, Here & Now, All Things Considered, and more. The show has also picked up multiple awards, including a 2023 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best News Documentary and a Signal Award for Best Sports Documentary.

Whether you’re an avid outdoors person, or just curious about how everything connects, Outside/In will offer something unexpected—and essential—every weekend on NHPR.