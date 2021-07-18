NH Department of Environmental Services

-
A former chemical industry lobbyist and top official in the Trump Administration's Environmental Protection Agency will serve as the assistant…
The state and the Saint-Gobain plastics factory in Merrimack will settle a dispute over chemical treatment technology with a consent decree.The agreement,…
House lawmakers heard sharply divided testimony Thursday on plans to limit the development of private landfills in the state.One bill unveiled in the…
State officials say too much salt is being applied to New Hampshire roads this winter, and they worry that warmer, wetter winters could make the problem…
New Hampshire on Thursday adopted the country’s most sweeping limits for PFAS chemical contamination in drinking water.The strict standards won approval…
Some local officials are worried the state is moving too fast on new regulations to limit PFAS chemicals in drinking water.New Hampshire environmental…
A new state law took effect Monday that aims to protect more New Hampshire children from lead poisoning.Part of the legislation that passed last year has…
Southern N.H. Looks to Manchester for Drinking WaterFive towns in southern New Hampshire will start getting drinking water from Manchester by the end of 2020.That's according to an agreement finalized this…
Public water system operators are worried about the cost of compliance with new state limits on PFAS chemicals in drinking water.That was the message from…
State regulators want to cut their limit on arsenic in drinking water in half – and their research shows the change could save lives.A bill in the…