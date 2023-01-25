Sabrina Imbler on sea creatures, queer identity, and their new book

In each essay in their debut collection, How Far the Light Reaches: A Life in Ten Sea Creatures, science writer Sabrina Imbler shares the story of an undersea organism and a story of their own journey as someone who, as they put it, came out twice in adulthood.

In one essay, they reflect on how a shape-shifting cephalopod helped them navigate their own questions about gender. In another, they celebrate queer dance clubs through the lens of the Yeti crab, a creature who “dances to live” in the crushing conditions around deep-sea hydrothermal vents.

Marion Aguas / Sabrina Imbler, author of How Far the Light Reaches

“I really wanted to sort of take these creatures very seriously… to think about both of us as organisms,” said Sabrina. “The creature’s existence in the world, and also the ways in which I am just, at the end of the day, another organism moving through the world, trying to eat and mate and survive.”

Outside/In host Nate Hegyi and producer Justine Paradis sat down with Sabrina Imbler to talk about their blend of science and personal writing, and about what we might be able to learn by looking closely at the lives — perhaps very different, very strange-to-us lives — of creatures in the sea

