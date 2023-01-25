© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Environment

Sabrina Imbler on sea creatures, queer identity, and their new book

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Justine Paradis,
Outside/In
Published January 25, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST
A colony of salps off the Oregon coast
Ian Chun
/
Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife
Salps "exist in pulsating chains that can curve like a snake or coil like a snail shell." - Sabrina Imbler

In each essay in their debut collection, How Far the Light Reaches: A Life in Ten Sea Creatures, science writer Sabrina Imbler shares the story of an undersea organism and a story of their own journey as someone who, as they put it, came out twice in adulthood.

In one essay, they reflect on how a shape-shifting cephalopod helped them navigate their own questions about gender. In another, they celebrate queer dance clubs through the lens of the Yeti crab, a creature who “dances to live” in the crushing conditions around deep-sea hydrothermal vents.

headshot-marion-aguas.jpg
Marion Aguas
/
Sabrina Imbler, author of How Far the Light Reaches

“I really wanted to sort of take these creatures very seriously… to think about both of us as organisms,” said Sabrina. “The creature’s existence in the world, and also the ways in which I am just, at the end of the day, another organism moving through the world, trying to eat and mate and survive.”

Outside/In host Nate Hegyi and producer Justine Paradis sat down with Sabrina Imbler to talk about their blend of science and personal writing, and about what we might be able to learn by looking closely at the lives — perhaps very different, very strange-to-us lives — of creatures in the sea

Featuring Sabrina Imbler

Outside/In is a podcast. Listen on Spotify, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Overcast, or the platform of your choice.

Outside/In is made possible with listener support. Click here to become a sustaining member of Outside/In. 

Links

Find How Far the Light Reaches at your local bookstore

Sabrina Imbler’s articles on Defector Media

Read “We Swarm” on The Rumpus

“It’s always ourselves we find in the sea” is a line from this poem by E.E. Cummings.

Justine Paradis
Justine Paradis is a producer and reporter for NHPR's Creative Production Unit, most oftenOutside/In. Before NHPR, she produced Millennial podcast from Radiotopia, contributed to podcasts including Love + Radio, and reported for WCAI & WGBH from her hometown of Nantucket island.
Outside/In
Outside/In is NHPR's podcast about the natural world and how we use it. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
