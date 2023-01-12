© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with a sustaining gift today.
Environment

Dinner reservations: how to eat sustainably (and does it even matter?)

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Nate Hegyi,
Outside/In
Published January 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
A shopper in a white hat and purple scarf examines the pasta options in a grocery store aisle. The narrow aisle and fluorescent lights feel almost claustrophic.
Andrea Bova
/
Pexels
The angst of the grocery store is real.

Some folks promote local food. Others swear by veganism. But what is the most environmentally-friendly diet? And does it really matter what we eat? Or are there bigger fish to fry when it comes to climate activism?

Outside/In is trying out a new segment called This, That, Or The Other Thing. It’s all about the little decisions we make in life to try and build a more sustainable world—whether they have any effect, and what we can do instead if they don’t.

For our inaugural edition, we’re focusing on food. From Brazilian beef and tofu tacos to food waste and composting, host Nate Hegyi talks with experts to understand how our choices impact the planet, and how we can make a difference in our communities.

Featuring Umair Irfan, Tamar Haspel, and Ben Halpern.

Outside/In is a podcast. Listen on Spotify, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Overcast, or the platform of your choice.

Support

Outside/In is made possible with listener support. Click here to become a sustaining member of Outside/In. 

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter.

Follow Outside/In on Instagram or Twitter, or join our private discussion group on Facebook

Links

The full transcript of this episode is available here.

Give a listen to Tamar Haspel’s podcast, Climavores.

Vox reporter Umair Irfan wrote about how individual action actually does matter in the fight against climate change.

Scientists at the University of California, Santa Barbara put together a big study on the cumulative environmental pressures of different foods.

Want to tackle food waste? The Environmental Protection Agency has a great, down-to-earth guide on what you can do.

Tags
Environment Climate ChangeEating LocalFoodOutside/In
Nate Hegyi
Before joining New Hampshire Public Radio in February 2022, Nate covered public lands, federal agencies and tribal affairs as a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a consortium of NPR member stations in the region. Nate's work has aired on NPR, BBC, CBC and other outlets.
See stories by Nate Hegyi
Outside/In
Outside/In is NHPR's podcast about the natural world and how we use it. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.