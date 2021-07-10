Windfall: Can Offshore Wind Co-Exist With Calamari?

The United States is poised for the birth of a brand new industry, one that will invest tens of billions of dollars in our economy, reshape our coastal communities, and one that could be one of the sharpest knives in our fight against climate change: offshore wind.

Part 2: Please Let Me Finish, Mr. Kennedy

Credit Creative Commons / A satellite view of Nantucket Sound, where Cape Wind was proposed to be built.

Despite nearly two decades of effort, Cape Wind was never built, and its failure had huge consequences for the offshore wind industry.

In the second half of this story, we learn how the Cape Wind saga laid the groundwork for the next wave of offshore wind and the explosive growth to come.

Featuring: Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, Jim Gordon, Sean Corcoran, Beth Daley, and Audra Parker.

Part 3: Squid Pro Quo

The promise of the nascent American offshore wind industry meets an unlikely foe: squid fishermen in Rhode Island. Forces collide — like the enduring symbol of the American blue-collar worker, the big money of global energy interests, and the volatility of American politics. We ask: what is the nature of power?

Can offshore wind co-exist with... calamari?

Featuring: Joe McNamara, Norbert Stamps, Josiah Dodge, Kevin Sullivan, Jason Jarvis, Meghan Lapp, Lars Pederson, Nicola Groom, Ben Storrow, Kevin Stokesbury, David Monti, David Bernhardt, and Gina Raimondo.

Joe McNamara (and a plate of Rhode Island calamari) appear on the 2020 DNC Roll Call Vote

