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You Had To Be There

You Had To Be There

In 1972, a Toronto production of Godspell brought together an astonishing collection of young talent: Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Gilda Radner, Andrea Martin, Victor Garber, Dave Thomas, Jayne Eastwood, and musical director Paul Shaffer. Before they became household names, they were finding their voices, forming friendships, and helping spark a comedy revolution. Directed by Nick Davis and executive produced by Judd Apatow, You Had to Be There captures this extraordinary moment through lively interviews, archival material, animation, and a reunion filled with music, laughter, and memories.

The Park Theatre
$10/$9
06:30 PM - 08:40 PM, every day through Nov 14, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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