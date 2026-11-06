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Workshop: Latin Rhythms

Workshop: Latin Rhythms

Join Ernesto Villalobos for a series of workshops exploring music from Latin America! The first workshop on November 20 will focus on Puerto Rico and its musical traditions.

Workshops are open to all instruments and experience levels, and will include a range of participation to accommodate and include players of diverse backgrounds. Each workshop will conclude with an opportunity for socializing, with time for listening to music together, dancing and refreshments.

Upper Valley Music Center
$35 adults, $25 under 18 Get a $20 discount when you register for all 4 workshops!
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Upper Valley Music Center
603-448-1642
info@uvmusic.org
https://uvmusic.org/

Artist Group Info

Ernesto Villalobos
ernestovillalobos.com
Upper Valley Music Center
8 South Park St
Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766
603-448-1642
info@uvmusic.org
https://uvmusic.org/

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