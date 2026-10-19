Wonder & Wellness Workshop: Navigating Children’s Grief

Our popular Wonder and Wellness speaker series returns this fall! CMNH has partnered with a variety of local mental and emotional wellbeing professionals to offer an educational, free speaker series designed for parents and caregivers to support their children’s and their own emotional wellbeing. November is Children’s Grief Awareness month, and in the US, 1 in 11 children have experienced the death of a parent or sibling. Often adults don’t know what to say to young children who are grieving, yet by avoiding acknowledging difficult emotions children often hear an unintended message that ‘your grief does not matter.’ This workshop is an opportunity for caregivers to learn what grief looks like in children at different developmental ages, identify varied grief emotions, explore conversation starters, understand coping strategies, and more. Participants will also take home an activity to invite further discussion with their child. This workshop will be led by Linda Dinndorf of Friends of Aine, Center for Grieving Children and Families. These workshops include a simple pizza dinner (5–5:15pm) as well as limited free childcare for ages 4 and up (must use bathroom independently) for participating families during speaker presentation (5:15–6:30pm). https://childrens-museum.org/programs/wonder-and-wellness/

