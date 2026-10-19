© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your business by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

Wonder & Wellness Workshop: Navigating Children’s Grief

Wonder & Wellness Workshop: Navigating Children’s Grief

Our popular Wonder and Wellness speaker series returns this fall! CMNH has partnered with a variety of local mental and emotional wellbeing professionals to offer an educational, free speaker series designed for parents and caregivers to support their children’s and their own emotional wellbeing. November is Children’s Grief Awareness month, and in the US, 1 in 11 children have experienced the death of a parent or sibling. Often adults don’t know what to say to young children who are grieving, yet by avoiding acknowledging difficult emotions children often hear an unintended message that ‘your grief does not matter.’ This workshop is an opportunity for caregivers to learn what grief looks like in children at different developmental ages, identify varied grief emotions, explore conversation starters, understand coping strategies, and more. Participants will also take home an activity to invite further discussion with their child. This workshop will be led by Linda Dinndorf of Friends of Aine, Center for Grieving Children and Families. These workshops include a simple pizza dinner (5–5:15pm) as well as limited free childcare for ages 4 and up (must use bathroom independently) for participating families during speaker presentation (5:15–6:30pm). https://childrens-museum.org/programs/wonder-and-wellness/

Children's Museum of New Hampshire
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Children's Museum of New Hampshire
603-742-2002
questions@childrens-museum.org
https://childrens-museum.org/
Children's Museum of New Hampshire
6 Washington Street
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
603-742-2002
questions@childrens-museum.org
https://childrens-museum.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.