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Why Are There So Many Different Churches? A Public Talk on Church History with Dmitri Solzhenitsyn

Why Are There So Many Different Churches? A Public Talk on Church History with Dmitri Solzhenitsyn

Have you ever asked why there are so many different churches? On Friday, December 18, at 7:00 p.m., author Dmitri Solzhenitsyn will give a free public talk on church history at St. Andrew's Church in St. Johnsbury. Dmitri, grandson of Nobel laureate Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, grew up in Cavendish, Vermont, and is the author of Reuniting Rome with the Orthodox. He will trace the story of the Church from Pentecost and the Council of Jerusalem, explain how so many churches came about and the key causes of the Great Schism, and share signs of hope for Christian unity in our time. The evening is meant for anyone who loves history, books, or simply that question. It is an evening to learn, not to argue. Questions and a reception follow. Hosted by St. Olga Orthodox Mission.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

St. Olga Orthodox Mission
802-356-2472
fr.ambrose.powell@gmail.com
https://stolga.org
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
1265 Main Street
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

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