Why Are There So Many Different Churches? A Public Talk on Church History with Dmitri Solzhenitsyn

Have you ever asked why there are so many different churches? On Friday, December 18, at 7:00 p.m., author Dmitri Solzhenitsyn will give a free public talk on church history at St. Andrew's Church in St. Johnsbury. Dmitri, grandson of Nobel laureate Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, grew up in Cavendish, Vermont, and is the author of Reuniting Rome with the Orthodox. He will trace the story of the Church from Pentecost and the Council of Jerusalem, explain how so many churches came about and the key causes of the Great Schism, and share signs of hope for Christian unity in our time. The evening is meant for anyone who loves history, books, or simply that question. It is an evening to learn, not to argue. Questions and a reception follow. Hosted by St. Olga Orthodox Mission.