What's The History of Your House?

The best thing about tracking down the history of a house is that your research subject usually stays in one place! House history projects give us the opportunity to access local historical resources such as newspapers, maps, deeds, city directories, and more. This avenue of research allows us to uncover architecture, neighborhoods, and people of the past. Join us as we track the records of a Masonic Lodge and delve into the history that is underfoot each day. Presenter: Erin Moulton