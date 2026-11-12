© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win $25,000 cash and more by purchasing a Holiday Raffle ticket today! All ticket purchases support NHPR's fearless, factual news coverage.

What's The History of Your House?

What's The History of Your House?

The best thing about tracking down the history of a house is that your research subject usually stays in one place! House history projects give us the opportunity to access local historical resources such as newspapers, maps, deeds, city directories, and more. This avenue of research allows us to uncover architecture, neighborhoods, and people of the past. Join us as we track the records of a Masonic Lodge and delve into the history that is underfoot each day. Presenter: Erin Moulton

Laconia Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 20 Jan 2027
Laconia Public Library
695 Main Street
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 524-4775
info@laconialibrary.org
http://laconialibrary.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.