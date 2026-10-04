Western Gala (benefitting Less Leg More Heart)
Western Gala (benefitting Less Leg More Heart)
Join us for a memorable night supporting amputees and individuals living with limb loss. The evening will feature an amazing buffet dinner, inspiring presentation, plentiful raffles, an exciting 50/50 and loads of Western-style fun — all while raising critical funds to help amputees access the support, supplies, and services they need to rebuild their lives.
Castleton Banquet and Conference Center
$100-2000
06:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Less Leg More Heart
Christina.Hurley@LessLegMoreHeart.com
Castleton Banquet and Conference Center
58 Enterprise DriveWindham, New Hampshire 03087