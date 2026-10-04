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Western Gala (benefitting Less Leg More Heart)

Western Gala (benefitting Less Leg More Heart)

Join us for a memorable night supporting amputees and individuals living with limb loss. The evening will feature an amazing buffet dinner, inspiring presentation, plentiful raffles, an exciting 50/50 and loads of Western-style fun — all while raising critical funds to help amputees access the support, supplies, and services they need to rebuild their lives.

Castleton Banquet and Conference Center
$100-2000
06:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Less Leg More Heart
Christina.Hurley@LessLegMoreHeart.com
https://www.lesslegmoreheart.com/
Castleton Banquet and Conference Center
58 Enterprise Drive
Windham, New Hampshire 03087

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