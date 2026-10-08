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Webinar: Boosting Rural Downtown Development

Webinar: Boosting Rural Downtown Development

Join the Northern Forest Center for a webinar on Boosting Rural Downtown Development, at noon on Thursday, Oct. 22. Three organizations will share how they are supporting downtown business development in the Northern Forest, which stretches across New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. They’ll discuss different models for business support and share examples of how their work has helped businesses and communities grow. Registration is free but required.

Zoom
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Northern Forest Center
northernforest.org
Zoom
603-528-8006
kpelczar@casanh.org
https://www.casanh.org/virtual-info-sessions

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