Webinar: Boosting Rural Downtown Development
Webinar: Boosting Rural Downtown Development
Join the Northern Forest Center for a webinar on Boosting Rural Downtown Development, at noon on Thursday, Oct. 22. Three organizations will share how they are supporting downtown business development in the Northern Forest, which stretches across New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. They’ll discuss different models for business support and share examples of how their work has helped businesses and communities grow. Registration is free but required.
Zoom
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Northern Forest Center