VOICES 4 UKRAINE! BENEFIT the WOUNDED 10/18 Winchester, MA Intriguing music, mass choir includes U!!
VOICES 4 UKRAINE! BENEFIT the WOUNDED 10/18 Winchester, MA Intriguing music, mass choir includes U!!
Exhilarating Ukrainian, Georgian music! Hartford's Yevshan Ensemble, Iveria Georgian Mens Quintet. St Eulalia's Choir. Mass choir - that means YOU! Tasty treats, fellowship. Benefits the wounded.
Saint Eulalia Parish
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Saint Eulalia's Roman Catholic Church, Winchester, MA
475-300-8691
joelmatson@yahoo.com
Saint Eulalia Parish
50 Ridge StreetWinchester, Massachusetts 01890