© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR’s Leadership Circle and help protect trustworthy journalism in New Hampshire.

VOICES 4 UKRAINE! BENEFIT the WOUNDED 10/18 Winchester, MA Intriguing music, mass choir includes U!!

VOICES 4 UKRAINE! BENEFIT the WOUNDED 10/18 Winchester, MA Intriguing music, mass choir includes U!!

Exhilarating Ukrainian, Georgian music! Hartford's Yevshan Ensemble, Iveria Georgian Mens Quintet. St Eulalia's Choir. Mass choir - that means YOU! Tasty treats, fellowship. Benefits the wounded.

Saint Eulalia Parish
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Saint Eulalia's Roman Catholic Church, Winchester, MA
475-300-8691
joelmatson@yahoo.com
Saint Eulalia Parish
50 Ridge Street
Winchester, Massachusetts 01890

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.