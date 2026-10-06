VIVIA BACH

Our festival will conclude with Bach's St. John Passion, one of the towering masterpieces of Western music. Under the direction of Colin Mann, the Festival Chorus and Festival Ensemble are joined by soloists Charles Blandy as the Evangelist, Will Prapestis as Jesus, Jared Swope as Pilate, Mary Bonhag, Wee-Kiat Chia and Gene Stenger to bring this monumental work to life.