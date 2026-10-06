© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR’s Leadership Circle and help protect trustworthy journalism in New Hampshire.

VIVIA BACH

VIVIA BACH

Our festival will conclude with Bach's St. John Passion, one of the towering masterpieces of Western music. Under the direction of Colin Mann, the Festival Chorus and Festival Ensemble are joined by soloists Charles Blandy as the Evangelist, Will Prapestis as Jesus, Jared Swope as Pilate, Mary Bonhag, Wee-Kiat Chia and Gene Stenger to bring this monumental work to life.

The Peterborough Townhouse
$30.00
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

VIVA BACH Peterborough
vivabachpbro@gmail.com
www.vivabachpeterborough.org
The Peterborough Townhouse
1 Grove Street
Peterborough, New Hampshire 03458
603 513 8818
www.vivabachpbro@gmail.com
www.vivabachpeterborough.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.