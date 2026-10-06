VIVIA BACH
VIVIA BACH
Our festival will conclude with Bach's St. John Passion, one of the towering masterpieces of Western music. Under the direction of Colin Mann, the Festival Chorus and Festival Ensemble are joined by soloists Charles Blandy as the Evangelist, Will Prapestis as Jesus, Jared Swope as Pilate, Mary Bonhag, Wee-Kiat Chia and Gene Stenger to bring this monumental work to life.
The Peterborough Townhouse
$30.00
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
VIVA BACH Peterborough
vivabachpbro@gmail.com
The Peterborough Townhouse
1 Grove StreetPeterborough, New Hampshire 03458
603 513 8818
www.vivabachpbro@gmail.com