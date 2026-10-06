VIVA BACH
VIVA BACH
Acclaimed musicians Jeffrey Grossman (harpsichord), Kevin Payne (archlute), and Caroline Nicolas (viola da gamba) open the festival with an intimate program featuring two viola da gamba sonatas alongside the monumental Suite in C Minor for lute (BWV 997) and the magnificent English Suite No. 3 (BWV 808) for keyboard.
The Peterborough Townhouse
$30.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
VIVA BACH Peterborough
vivabachpbro@gmail.com
The Peterborough Townhouse
1 Grove StreetPeterborough, New Hampshire 03458
603 513 8818
www.vivabachpbro@gmail.com