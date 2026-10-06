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VIVA BACH

VIVA BACH

Acclaimed musicians Jeffrey Grossman (harpsichord), Kevin Payne (archlute), and Caroline Nicolas (viola da gamba) open the festival with an intimate program featuring two viola da gamba sonatas alongside the monumental Suite in C Minor for lute (BWV 997) and the magnificent English Suite No. 3 (BWV 808) for keyboard.

The Peterborough Townhouse
$30.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

VIVA BACH Peterborough
vivabachpbro@gmail.com
www.vivabachpeterborough.org
The Peterborough Townhouse
1 Grove Street
Peterborough, New Hampshire 03458
603 513 8818
www.vivabachpbro@gmail.com
www.vivabachpeterborough.org

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