World-renowned pianist Simone Dinnerstein will perform J.S. Bach’s Fifteen Inventions (BWV 772–786) and Fifteen Sinfonias (BWV 787–801) — works that reveal Bach’s genius in its most intimate and inventive form. Dinnerstein has earned international acclaim for her performances of Bach and other composers. This concert is made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Elzbieta and David Grove Foundation.