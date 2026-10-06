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VIVA BACH

VIVA BACH

World-renowned pianist Simone Dinnerstein will perform J.S. Bach’s Fifteen Inventions (BWV 772–786) and Fifteen Sinfonias (BWV 787–801) — works that reveal Bach’s genius in its most intimate and inventive form. Dinnerstein has earned international acclaim for her performances of Bach and other composers. This concert is made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Elzbieta and David Grove Foundation.

The Peterborough Townhouse
$30.00
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

VIVA BACH Peterborough
vivabachpbro@gmail.com
www.vivabachpeterborough.org
The Peterborough Townhouse
1 Grove Street
Peterborough, New Hampshire 03458
603 513 8818
www.vivabachpbro@gmail.com
www.vivabachpeterborough.org

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