Turning off the Free Money Spigot: A Bold Idea for Electricity Affordability

Hear from NH's wise and witty Consumer Advocate, Don Kreis.

Many myths are floating around about why NH electricity costs are persistently high. Many of us may be unaware that part of the problem is the question of investor-owned utilities’ demands and expectations for rates of return on equity (ROE).

A foremost deep diver on this subject – who has been called the “Captain Ahab of bloated utility ROE” – is our own NH Consumer Advocate, Don Kreis.

On Tuesday, November 17, 6:00-7:00 pm, Don will join the NH Network on Zoom to share his insights into the impact these exceptionally high utility ROE’s (exceeded today perhaps only by those of the AI industry) are having on consumer rates.

Don Kreis is helping lead efforts to strengthen regulation of these excesses. The more the public is aware of the problem, the more likely it is to get solved. So, please join us on Nov. 17 to sail the high seas of this expensive boondoggle – and explore some potential solutions becoming visible on the horizon.

On Zoom, registration required: bit.ly/BloatedUtilities

