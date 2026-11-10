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Trevor Robinson and Liam Grant — Folk Music, Folk Not Music.

Trevor Robinson and Liam Grant — Folk Music, Folk Not Music.

Liam Grant is a guitarist with a punk ethos, cut from the American Primitive cloth. Trevor Robinson plays songs and sonics & is often funny.

Liam Grant (Boston, MA) is a New England guitarist with a punk ethos, cut from the American Primitive cloth. The restless guitar explorations, modal epics and driving uptempo rags recall the likes of Grant's pedagogue: Takoma Records and the path that was paved by his forebears John Fahey, Robbie Basho, Peter Walker, Max Ochs and later Glenn Jones, Steffen Basho-Junghans, Jack Rose, and others.

Bridging that past Grant evokes the pith of the landscape where he was raised. Instrumental memoirs and ruminations on the banks of the Merrimack River. Amoskeag and the place where the waters flow around it. Salmon tails up the falls and black pearls from the river. The exodus to Stratton-Eustis and the last night on Dead River before the great flood.

Trevor Robinson - Folk Music. Folk Not Music. Ancient Sanskrit Instruction Manuals Translated in Sign Language. Transcriptions of Songs of Trees. Radio Static. Wool Sock Static. Matter. Anti-Matter. Does it Matter? The Mating Calls of Extinct Insect Species. Whispered Recitations of Unrecorded Holland-Dozier-Holland Compositions. The Last Will And Testament Of The Last Android Pressed to Acetate Played Backwards.

The Loading Dock
$10 online, $15 at the door
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

The Loading Dock
6032596054
info@theloadingdocknh.com
The Loading Dock of the North Country
The Loading Dock
35 Mill Street, Suite D
Littleton, New Hampshire 03561
6032596054
info@theloadingdocknh.com
http://theloadingdocknh.com/events-1

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