The Vampire Bat with Fay Wray

When the residents of a secluded European village begin dying mysteriously—each body drained of blood and marked by wounds at the neck—the terrified townspeople become convinced that a vampire is responsible. Police inspector Karl Brettschneider remains skeptical, but suspicion soon falls upon Herman, an eccentric local outcast who has an unusual affection for bats. As fear spreads and the death toll rises, a far more sinister explanation begins to emerge.

Directed by Frank R. Strayer, The Vampire Bat is a fast-moving blend of Gothic horror, murder mystery and mad-scientist thriller. Although produced by the small Majestic Pictures, it possesses the atmosphere of a major studio production, thanks in part to sets previously used in Frankenstein and The Old Dark House. Its exceptional cast brings together several icons of early horror, including Lionel Atwill, Fay Wray and Dwight Frye, in a creepy and entertaining Pre-Code gem. Unrated.