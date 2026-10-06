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The Shining

The Shining

Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining transforms Stephen King’s bestselling novel into a visually stunning journey through isolation, madness and supernatural terror. Jack Torrance accepts a winter caretaker position at the remote Overlook Hotel, hoping the solitude will allow him to concentrate on his writing. Accompanied by his wife, Wendy, and their young son, Danny—who possesses a mysterious psychic ability known as “the shining”—Jack gradually falls under the influence of the hotel’s violent past.

With its vast, empty corridors, hypnotic Steadicam photography and deeply unsettling music, The Shining creates an atmosphere of dread unlike any other horror film. Jack Nicholson delivers one of his most unforgettable performances, while Shelley Duvall brings remarkable intensity to Wendy’s desperate fight for survival. Initially greeted with sharply divided reviews, Kubrick’s chilling and enigmatic film has since been recognized as a landmark of psychological horror and one of the most influential films ever made.

Rated R. Tickets $10 adults, $9 students, teachers, seniors, veterans

The Park Theatre
$10/$9
06:30 PM - 08:35 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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