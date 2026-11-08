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The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride (1987)

PACKAGE ALERT: Buy tickets to two or more Feel-Good Fall Favorite’s films using our Feel Good Fall Favorites Package to get 25% off your total.

Director: Rob Reiner | Cast: Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Billy Crystal, Mandy Patinkin, André the Giant, Wallace Shawn, Chris Sarandon

A fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. He must find her after a long separation and save her. They must battle the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin to be reunited with each other. Based on the William Goldman novel “The Princess Bride” which earned its own loyal audience.

The Colonial Theatre
$10-13
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main Street
Bethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org

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