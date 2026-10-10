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The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker

Sole City Dance Presents: THE NUTCRACKER

This classic holiday tale performed by Sole City Dance has become a regional favorite! Celebrating our 21st annual production, this soaring story, framed by Tchaikovsky’s legendary score, captures the wonder and expectation of the night before Christmas when a mysterious gift sparks an extraordinary journey.
Follow Clara as she embarks on an adventure filled with colorful characters, majestic scenery, and breathtaking costumes. You’ll find your heart dancing as Clara and the Nutcracker Prince overcome obstacles on their way to the Land of Sweets.
From the captivating dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy to the iconic snow scene, this delightful holiday classic continues to enthrall audiences of all ages. Whether you’re seeing it for the first time or it’s an annual tradition, start your holiday season in grand style with the ones you love and join us for this milestone celebration.

The Rochester Opera House
$26 Adults $20 Seniors/Students
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sole City Dance
6037507777
info@solecitydance.org
https://www.solecitydance.org/
The Rochester Opera House
31 Wakefield Street
Rochester, New Hampshire 03867
603-335-1992
boxoffice@rochesteroperahouse.org
www.rochesteroperahouse.com

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