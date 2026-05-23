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The New England BIPOC Festival

The New England BIPOC Festival

The New England BIPOC Festival is a multicultural celebration that celebrates and highlights the diverse communities who identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Color in New England. A food festival at heart, we welcome a wide array of restaurants and chefs, as well as non-profits, small businesses and community organizations for and by the BIPOC communities of New England. We believe shared food and joy are critical means for building connections and community and you will find plenty of both at this family friendly event. Featuring cultural performances, local musicians and artists, this is a day you don’t want to miss. Join us in September at Strawbery Banke Museum and see for yourself!

This festival is for everyone. All are welcome.

Strawbery Banke Museum
Suggested Donation $10
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cultivate
(603)502-6017
hello@newenglandbipocfest.com
https://www.newenglandbipocfest.com/
Strawbery Banke Museum
14 Hancock Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
https://www.strawberybanke.org/

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